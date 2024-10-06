Jordan Zemura reacts after his MOTM performance in Udinese’s win over Lecce in Serie A

Jordan Zemura has reacted after his Man of the Match performance in Udinese’s 1-0 win over Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Zemura scored the only goal of the game to put his side in third place, at least for now.

The Zimbabwean left-back netted from a free-kick, hitting the dead ball straight to the top-left corner in the 75th minute.

The overall performance saw him awarded the Man on the Match gong at the end of the game.

In his reaction after the game, Zemura posted on Instagram:

“Straight off the training ground.

“You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.

“Grazie ai fan per il supporto (Thanks to the fans for the support).”

Meanwhile, Zemura will be travelling to South Africa for the Warriors’ back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Namibia.

The Zimbabwe international is part of the national team squad for the two matches, that are scheduled for Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 10 and 14 October.

