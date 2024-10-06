Action as it happened: Dynamos vs CAPS United – Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29 encounter between Dynamos vs CAPS United.

Fulltime:

Dynamos 1-2 CAPS United

-Fulltime.

82′ Goal!!! Zambezi puts CAPS ahead.

73′ Goal!!! Jayden Bakari equalises for CAPS.

71′ Yellow card to Fred (Dynamos).

65′ Dynamos Sub: Magwaza replaces Sadiki.

59′ Manondo tries a scissors kick but the effort goes way off target.

57′ Yellow card to Mapisa (Dynamos).

51′ Mudadi gets the first meaningful chance of the second half but his effort is saved for a corner kick, which is cleared.

-Halftime:

43′ Yellow card to Chapusha (CAPS).

40′ Goal!!! Kadonzvo puts Dynamos ahead with stunning solo effort.

38′ Yellow card to Manondo (CAPS).

31′ Kadonzvo with a shot, ball punched away for a corner, the set piece comes and CAPS clear the danger.

30 Yellow card to Nyahwa (Dynamos).

28′ Yellow card to Makarati (Dynamos).

25′ Freekick to Dynamos, Nyahwa connects but his header goeas straight to the hands of the keeper.

21′ Chance for CAPS but the effort goes wide.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

10′ Freekick tp CAPS, cleared. Dynamos launch a counter and get a corner kick on the other end which is wasted.

8′ Dynamos get two successive cornerkicks, Sadiki connects the second one, but his shot is saved by the keeper.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Makarati, K. Moyo, Dzvinyai, Nyahwa, Mudadi, Kadonzvo, Shandirwa, Ziocha, Sadiki, Fred.

CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Kangwa, Kadamanja, Chapusha, Zambezi, Bunjira, Chinyengetere, Chiwunga, Manondo, Bamusi.

Highlanders 2-0 ZPC Kariba

35′ Goal!!! McKinnon Mushore scores for Highlanders.

3′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa puts Highlanders ahead from the spot.

Hwange 2-2 FC Platinum

41′ Goal!!! Shepard Gadzikwa scores for Hwange.

31′ Goal!!! Dominic Chungwa pulls one back for Hwange.

28′ Goal!!! Oscar Bhebhe scores for FCP.

3′ Goal!!! Shepard Mhlanga scores for FCP.

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 Bikita Minerals