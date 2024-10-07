Afcon Qualifiers: Namibia to host Zim behind closed doors

Namibia has decided to host Zimbabwe on matchday 3 of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J behind closed doors.

The match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 10 October.

The Brave Warriors are hosting this game on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in their country.

However, the return fixture schedule for 14 October at the same venue will be open to fans.

A notice issued by ZIFA confirmed the development, saying:

“Please note that the Warriors’ Thursday game vs Namibia will be played behind closed doors at Namibia’s behest. A request has been made for all fans not to make their way to Orlando Stadium.

“However, our home game on Monday 14 October is open to all.”