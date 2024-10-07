Erik ten Hag hits back at Benni McCarthy after he criticised the Man Utd boss

Erik Ten Hag has hit back at Benni McCarthy after the South African criticised the Manchester United boss’ style of coaching.

McCarthy recently accused ten Hag of lacking “passion and fire”, saying in an interview: “He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I. I think that was one of the difficulties that the team and the players encountered.

“Before I joined the team, I always had to communicate my thoughts to the head coach, which is normal. For someone like me, with strong convictions, it’s not easy. Erik always had the final say.”

The two worked together at United for two years with McCarthy being a forwards coach.

In response, ten Hag hit back at his former assistant, telling TNT Sport, as cited by Eurosport.com:

“I don’t know what he means,” the Dutchman said.

“In the last six years I’ve won eight trophies. I don’t think you can do that without passion and fire.

“I always motivate my team. When you win trophies, you can’t do this without passion and desire.

“Everyone is different. But I don’t know if it’s taken out of context, if it’s real what he said, because I know him as a different person.”