Highlanders surpass target at fundraising event

Highlanders have confirmed the figures of the money that was raised at the fundraising event held at their clubhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Scores of Bosso fans thronged the venue to help the club raise the money to pay for the heavy fine that was imposed by the PSL.

The League fined the Bulawayo giants $6000 following a crowd trouble that erupted during their Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal clash against Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium last month.

The club hosted the fundraising event at the same time their team was playing ZPC Kariba in the Castle Lager Premiership at Barbourfields Stadium.

The supporters decided to attend the fundraising gig, shunning the league match.

According to Highlanders, over $7000 was raised from gate takings and donations, and the figure will rise once other chapters submit their figures.

An update by club’ treasury reads:

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude!

“The fundraising event held at the Highlanders Clubhouse on October 6th, 2024, was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of our amazing fans! We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you who contributed:

ROG – 1593 Tickets ($4779)

WINGS – 153 Tickets ($765)

VIP – 39 Tickets ($390)

DONATIONS – 2 ($40)

Total – $5974

The following are reported figures from our Chapters:

Harare Chapter: $600

Victoria Falls Chapter: $317

SA Chapter: ZAR 10 990

“Please note that this list is not exhaustive, as some chapters are still reconciling their figures.

“Thank you again for your unwavering support! We are truly humbled by your generosity and your love for the club!”