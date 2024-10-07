Warriors camp update as players hold first training in SA

The Warriors held their first training session in South Africa ahead of their back-to-back 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Namibia.

The national team is camping in Johannesburg where the two games will be played.

The team held its first training on Monday afternoon, and the available players consisted of a locally-based group that arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday evening, South Africa-based stars and a couple of players based abroad.

Other players will arrive soon but Tino Kadewere won’t be part of the team after withdrawing due to an injury.

Tawanda Chirewa is also set to miss the games after suffering a thigh injury, while Munashe Garananga remains a doubt.

Douglas Mapfumo, who plays for Polokwane City in the South African top-flight, has been called to the squad.

The first match is on 10 October at Orlando Stadium with Namibia playing as hosts.

The return fixture will be hosted by Zimbabwe on 14 October at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Matchday 3 encounter on Thursday will take place behind the closed doors after Namibia requested to play the game with no fans available.