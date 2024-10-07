Zim players based abroad round-up

Several players selected in the Warriors squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Namibia were in action over the weekend.

The biggest highlight among these players was Jordan Zemura’s Man of the Match award in Udinese’s 1-0 win over Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Zemura scored the only goal of the game, netting from a free-kick in the 75th minute.

The overall performance saw him awarded the gong, his first of the season, at the end of the game.

Also on target was Marshall Munetsi who scored in Stade de Reims’ 4-2 win over Montpellier in the French Ligue 1.

The midfielder netted the opener in the sixth minute, and registered his third goal of the season.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba, who has returned to the national team fold after a year, featured in Luton Town’s 2-0 loss against Sheffield United.

The Warriors captain featured for an hour before he was subbed off.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, while Andy Rinomhota came on as a late substitute in Cardiff City’s 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise was also a late substitute, featuring for six minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 victory versus Hibernian.

Teenage Hadebe made his second successive start for his new American MLS club Cincinnati on Sunday.

The centre back played for 56 minutes in the 3-1 loss against Orlando City.

In South Africa, Marumo Gallants duo of goalkeeper Washington Arubi and striker Daniel Msendami, Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Divine Lunga and SuperSport United forward Terrence Dzvukamanja were all not in action over the weekend.

Prince Dube’s Young Africans also didn’t play over the weekend.

Meanwhile, there were three stars – Tinotenda Kadewere, Munashe Garan’anga and Tawanda Chirewa – that missed the action due to injuries and some have already been dropped from the squad.

Kadewere missed Nantes’ French Ligue 1 encounter against his former club Lyon on Sunday after suffering a calf injury over a week ago.

Garan’anga, who plays for FC Copenhagen in Denmark, was not available for Sunday’s game against Silkeborg in the Superliga due to an undisclosed knock, while Chirewa also missed weekend’s English Championship action after suffering a thigh injury.

The Derby County forward had recently returned from a head injury that he suffered during the last international break.