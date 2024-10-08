5 O’ Levels clause sparks raging debate ahead of crucial ZIFA poll

The local football fraternity is not sailing in the same boat ahead of a the crucial ZIFA elections slated for January next year.

The Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee’s term expires in the first month of 2025, paving way for the elections to vote for the new ZIFA board, which will govern Zimbabwean football for the next five years.

Ahead of the annual general meeting slated for October 18 in Harare, the Mutasa-led administration sent out a draft constitution which members will go through and analyze ahead of the crucial indaba.

As per procedure, the ZIFA congress will then adopt the proposed constitution or amend it.

There are certain clauses on the daft constitution which have generated debate among football stakeholders, chief among them Article 38.7 which reads: “The President and the two Vice Presidents of the Executive Committee shall have passed a minimum of five O-Level subjects or any equivalent educational level.”

Outspoken former Warriors captain Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini reportedly questioned the logic of an individual having to posses at least 5 Ordinary Level to lead Zimbabwean football, insisting that it blocks former players from contesting.

Another former Warriors star who asked not be named, while acknowledging the importance of blending the book and the ball, doesn’t believe 5 Ordinary Level subjects should not be the benchmark for leadership in the game.

“Look, let’s view it from this perspective: In Zimbabwe you don’t require 5 O’ Levels to be a Member of Parliament, but this is a law maker we are talking about,” said the former player.

“If you are elected to be an MP, you have 50% chances of being appointed a cabinet minister if what I read in the constitution is correct, which means an individual can be both an MP and minister without 5 O’ Levels.

“So why then should one be required to have 5 O’ Levels to lead football,” questioned the player, insisting that having that clause is a clear sign that the idea of blending football and education would have been taking out of context.

The United Kingdom-based duo of FIFA Football agent Ellen Chiwenga and Marshall Gore, ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) founder and leader Walter Magaya, former Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri, are some of the individuals believed to be interested in contesting for the ZIFA presidency.