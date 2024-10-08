Mighty Warriors discover COSAFA Women’s Championship opponents

The Zimbabwe national women’s team have discovered their opponents at the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

Fourteen countries will take part in the competition.

The teams will be split into four groups, two containing four teams and two with three nations.

Zimbabwe were placed in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.

The four group winners will qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Mighty Warriors will be coached by Sithethelelwe Sibanda following her appointment last month.

Here is the full draw.

GROUP A: South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Seychelles.

GROUP B: Malawi, Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritius.

GROUP C: Zambia, Angola, Comoros.

GROUP D: Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho.