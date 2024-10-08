Terrence Dzvukamanja speaks on his return to Warriors fold

Terrence Dzvukamanja has commented on his return to the national team fold following his selection in the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Dzvukamanja was named in the squad for the back-to-back Group J games against Namibia on 10 and 14 October at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The striker was overlooked in the previous selections due to form.

He was among the first group of players to report for duty.

Speaking at the team’s first training session on Monday, Dzvukamanja said:

“It feels good to be back in the national team amd represent my nation.

“I’m here to help the team and qualify for the Afcon tournament.”

On the quality of the squad, the SuperSport United striker added:

“I saw the quality at training, and I have confidence in them (the players). I hope everything is going to be fine when we play the matches against Namibia.”