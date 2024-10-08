Warriors training update as captain Nakamba reports for duty

Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba has joined the camp and took part in Tuesday’s training session.

Nakamba is returning to the Warriors squad after almost a year of absence due to a knee injury that was initially sustained on international duty in November 2023.

The skipper reported for duty along with fellow UK-based players Andy Rinomhota of Cardiff City and Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle.

Italy-based left-back Jordan Zemura was also present on Tuesday’s session.

In total, fifteen players were present on the second day of training.

Meanwhile, Tino Kadewere and Tawanda Chirewa won’t be part of the team after withdrawing due to injuries.

Munashe Garananga, who is also nursing a knock, remains a doubt for the first game on 10 October.

He is yet to report for camp.

Douglas Mapfumo, who plays for Polokwane City in the South African top-flight, has been called to the squad and trained with the first group on Monday.