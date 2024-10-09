Jurgen Klopp gets new job after Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp has taken a new job in football after leaving the Liverpool at the end of last season.

The German gaffer has signed a long-term contract to become Red Bull’s new head of global soccer and will start his new role on January 1 next year.

He will be responsible at the strategic management level for Red Bull’s international network of clubs that include RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls.

The company also snapped up a minority stake in Championship outfit Leeds United and, controversially, became their front-of-shirt sponsor.

Speaking at his unveiling, Klopp said: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”