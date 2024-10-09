Image Banner

Mighty Warriors’ fixture schedule at 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship

3:54 pm
by Soccer24 Team

The Zimbabwe national women’s team will take part in the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

Fourteen countries will take part in the competition.

Zimbabwe were placed in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Their first match will be against Mozambique on 24 October at 3 pm CAT.

The second match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The group winner, along with other top finishers from Group A, B and C, will qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Mighty Warriors will be coached by Sithethelelwe Sibanda following her appointment last month.

Mighty Warriors fixture schedule:

Group D
24 October – Mozambique vs Zimbabwe
27 October – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Semifinals
31 October
Winner Group B vs Winner Group C
Winner Group A vs Winner Group D

Final
2 November

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS