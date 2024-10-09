Mighty Warriors’ fixture schedule at 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship

The Zimbabwe national women’s team will take part in the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.
The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.
Fourteen countries will take part in the competition.
Zimbabwe were placed in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.
Their first match will be against Mozambique on 24 October at 3 pm CAT.
The second match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.
The group winner, along with other top finishers from Group A, B and C, will qualify for the semifinals.
Meanwhile, the Mighty Warriors will be coached by Sithethelelwe Sibanda following her appointment last month.
Mighty Warriors fixture schedule:
Group D
24 October – Mozambique vs Zimbabwe
27 October – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho
Semifinals
31 October
Winner Group B vs Winner Group C
Winner Group A vs Winner Group D
Final
2 November