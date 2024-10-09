Warriors discover opponents in 2024 CHAN qualifiers

The Warriors have discovered their opponents in the 2024 CHAN qualifiers.

Zimbabwe are returning to the competition after missing the previous edition because of an international ban.

The locally-based national team will face Eswatini in the first round of the qualifiers.

The first round of Qualifiers will start on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024.

The winner in the tie will play Madagascar in the second round.

The Indian Ocean islanders received a bye from the first round.

The winner in the second round fixture will qualify for the CHAN finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The tournament will be staged between 1-28 February 2025. This will be the first time the event will take place in three countries.

A total of nineteen teams will take part in the competition, an increase from 18 in the previous edition.

The increase in the number of participating teams is due to the three host nations taking up all slots for the CECAFA zone via automatic qualification, and as a result of that an additional slot has been made available for the region.