We’re ready for the challenge, says Khama Billiat ahead of Namibia clash

Khama Billiat believes the Warriors are ready to face Namibia in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers scheduled for this week.

The national team will play the Brave Warriors at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on matchday 3 of Group J on Thursday before hosting the reverse fixture at the same venue four days later.

Speaking to ZBC before the team’s departure to South Africa on Monday, Billiat said the team is focusing on getting positive results in both clashes.

“It’s a big task, but, of course, we will always give our best,” Khama said.

“We’re ready for the challenge and right now we’re focusing on getting everything together, so that we get positive results.”

The Yadah forward added: “As a nation, we want this one so much, and we’re praying that when the day comes, we will be mentally, physically and emotionally prepared.”

Zimbabwe are currently sitting in third place on Group J standings after two points from two draws against Kenya and Cameroon last month.

Namibia anchors the group with zero points.