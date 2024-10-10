Peter Ndlovu calls Knowledge Musona to come out of international retirement, heaps praise on Khama Billiat

Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu has called Knowledge Musona to come out of international retirement.
Musona recently turned down a request from national team coach Michael Nees to return to international football.
However, the gaffer said he’s still trying to convince the Saudi Arabia-based star to reconsider his decision.
And Ndlovu, who is the current all-time Warriors top-scorer, wants to see Musona back for a few more games just like what happened with Khama Billiat.
The national team legend posted on X, while responding to Billiat’s post about their encounter on Wednesday.
Peter said: “Khama your country always needed you. Thanks for returning boy.
“The confidence you instill to the team is unimaginable. The likes of Wales (sic) have vastly been improving & learning from you.
“We hope Knowledge can give us another 10 games so that he surpasses the record goals.”
Khama your country always needed you. Thanks for returning boy. 🇿🇼
The confidence you instill to the team is unimaginable. The likes of Wales have vastly been improving & learning from you
We hope Knowledge can give us another 10 games so that he surpasses the record goals https://t.co/7rtAUip3CN
— Peter Ndlovu (@RealPeterNdlovu) October 10, 2024