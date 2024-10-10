Afcon Qualifiers: Namibia vs Zimbabwe – Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

The Zimbabwe national team will continue their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J campaign this afternoon when they play Namibia.

The match will take place at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa as hosts, Namibia, don’t have approved stadiums in their country.

The Brave Warriors decided to host the matchday 3 encounter against Zimbabwe behind closed doors.

No fans will be allowed at the match venue this afternoon.

TV Info

ZBC TV is expected to to broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Stream information for those outside Zimbabwe is yet to be confirmed.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.

Zim Team News

The Warriors will miss the services of defender Munashe Garan’anga, midfielder Tawanda Chirewa and striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The trio is injured and didn’t report for camp ahead of the match.

Captain Marvelous Nakamba returned to the national fold after missing almost a year because of a knee injury.

Douglas Mapfumo of Polokwane City received a late call and is now part of the squad.

Namibia Team News

Defender Vitapi Ngaruka was recalled to the team, while three new faces in Rivaldo Prins, Petrus Kamati and Mbakondja Tjahikika were added to bolster the attack.

What the coaches said:

Michael Nees of Zimbabwe: “We have prepared for a tough match because Namibia is a team that has improved over many years. But they started the qualification with two defeats but nevertheless we analysed their strengths and they have good players from the (South African league). It will be an exciting game unfortunately without spectators.”

Collins Benjamin of Namibia: “We are standing now in front of two matches against Zimbabwe. Very crucial, very important games that we have to definitely pick up points. Of course, Zimbabwe is also going to these matches with two points.”

Form Guide

Namibia began their 2025 Afcon qualifying campaign with back to back losses against Kenya and Cameroon. They are anchoring the group standings, while Zimbabwe is sitting on third position.

The Warriors started their campaign with two draws.

In the last five games, Namibia have won twice and lost thrice, while Zimbabwe have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Namibia: L-L-L-W-W.

Zimbabwe: D-D-L-W-W.

Head to Head

Namibia have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s victory against Namibia came in 2017, managing a 1-0 win an Afcon Qualifier at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

FIFA Rankings

Namibia – 105

Zimbabwe – 124