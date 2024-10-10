Khama Billiat’s solitary effort propels Warriors to victory over Namibia in Afcon Qualifiers

Khama Billiat scored the solitary goal in Zimbabwe’s 1-0 victory over Namibia in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J matchday 3 encounter that was played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Namibia hosted the match on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in their country.

The Warriors’ first chance came in the fifth minute when Terrence Dzvukamanja beat his marker before trying an effort on target, which was saved by the keeper.

Namibia, on the other end, forced an early cornerkick and had an effort sent off target in the early stages of the game.

The match created no meaningful chances in following moments, with the play now concentrated on the midfield.

Zimbabwe got a penalty on the half hour mark after Jordan Zemura was fouled inside the box.

Billiat took kick and converted it to put the away team in the lead.

Namibia’s response came through Prinz Tjiueza’s two successive efforts, with the second one hitting the post on minute 42.

Warriors managed to hold on and went to the break leading.

The second half belonged to the hosts, who pressed all round to get an equaliser.

They created several big chances through Tjiueza, Charles Hambira and Kennedy Amutenya but Zimbabwe had their keeper Washington Arubi to thank after saving most of the balls.

On the other end, Warriors attacked sparingly, with their only noteworthy opportunity coming ten minutes into the second when Daniel Msendami hit the post.

The scoreline remained unchanged as the Warriors registered their first victory in the campaign and moved to five points, while Namibia suffered their third successive loss in the group.

The return fixture will be played on Monday evening at the same venue in South Africa.