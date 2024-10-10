Action as it happened: Afcon Qualifiers – Namibia vs Zimbabwe

Follow our live coverage of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J Matchday 3 game between Namibia vs Zimbabwe.

Fulltime:

Namibia 0-1 Zimbabwe

-Fulltime.

90+2′ Zim Sub: Hadebe replaces Zemura.

90+1′ Zemura with a shot but the ball is tipped over for a cornerkick which is wasted.

90′ Three minutes added.

90′ Prince Dube tries from a range but the efffort goes over.

89′ Namibia Sub: –

86′ Yellow Card to Kulula (Namibia).

85′ Namibia with another chance, but the free header goes inches wide.

80′ Cornerkick to Namibia, cleared

78′ Zim Sub: Divine Lunga and Richard Hachiro, replace Khama Billiat and Marvelous Nakamba.

73′ Kulula with a chance but his curling effort goes wide.

71′ Munetsi is at the end of Mapfumo’s dangerous cross but fails to pack his shot properly, effort goes wide.

69′ Zim Sub Dube, Mapfumo replace Msendami, Dzvukamanja.

67′ Namibia Sub: Shidolo, Kulula replace Kasume, Katua.

64′ Namibia piling the pressure, Tjiueza with another chance for the Brave Warriors but misses the target by inches.

61′ Free kick to Namibia, cleared for a new throw-in. The long throw comes in and Hambira’s header goes wide.

58′ Arubi with another big save to deny Amutenya’s header that was connected from a free-kick.

56′ Tjiueza with a snap shot inside the box, Arubi is alert and saves the dangerous effort.

54′ Big chance!!! Msendami out paces his marker but his effort hits the upright.

52′ Namibia with a great build-up but the final shot goes wide.

49′ Free kick to Namibia, taken into the box, Arubi saves.

-Halftime.

45′ Two minutes added.

42’ Saved by the woodwork! Warriors survive, after Jiueza’s attempt hit the post.

38′ Tjiueza tries a shot from the range, the ball goes straight to the hands of Arubi.

32′ Goal!!! Khama Billiat scores from the penalty to give Zimbabwe the lead.

Khama Billiat from the spot! Warriors lead 34| Namibia 0-1 Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Pxj9bmwSA2 — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) October 10, 2024

30′ Penalty to Zim following a foul on Zemura inside the box.

24′ Play temporarily stopped as medics attend to Munetsi after he received a nasty challenge. Yellow Card to Katua for the foul.

20′ Cornerkick to Namibia, it’s a long one, but the ball finds no takers in the box. Throw-in to Zim.

15′ Still goalless on the quarter hour mark.

13′ Namibia’s Hotto tries from a range but the efffort is wide.

5′ Dzvukamanja beats his marker before delivering an effort on target but is superbly denied by the keeper.

4′ Cornerkick to Namibia, connected with a header but fails to reach the target.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Namibia XI: Maova, Welwin, Hambira, Katua, Hotto, Kasume, Jiueza, Amutenya, Petrus, Kamberipa, Shalulile (c).

Zim XI: Arubi, Murwira, Zemura, Takwara, Galloway, Nakamba (c), Munetsi, Rinomhota, Msendami, Billiat, Dzvukamanja.