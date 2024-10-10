Warriors coach Michael Nees responds to Lloyd Chitembwe’s attack

Warriors coach Michael Nees has responded to Lloyd Chitembwe’s attack.

Chitembwe labeled Nees “a clown” after the Warriors boss refused to clear Godknows Murwira to feature in CAPS United’s derby victory against Dynamos on Sunday.

The Green Machine boss was largely frustrated by the fact that teams that played on Saturday were allowed to field the players selected for national duty.

He told reporters after the derby: “I’m one kind of person who speaks his mind, not caring what people think of what I say but I’m extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows.

“He is an important player and he is our captain and for that matter, we need him in important matches like this one.

“But if some clown thinks he can make decisions on behalf of the team that I coach then it’s very unfortunate. It appears as if we are 40 or 50 years back in football terms that is and I’m not happy about it.”

In response, Nees said:”This is an example of what football pressure do to people and what people do to football.

“In some countries I have worked before, the coach’s career would be finished forever.

“We as coaches should accept that we are public figures, and we can’t talk whatever we want about other people in public.”

The Warriors gaffer added: “I think he was under pressure and that’s the life of a football coach.

“I’m not angry with him but people should think twice about what they say.”