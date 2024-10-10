We were the better team, says Namibia coach after losing to Zim in Afcon Qualifiers

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has rued his side’s missed chances in their 1-0 loss against Zimbabwe in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J matchday 3 game on Thursday.

The Brave Warriors dominated the pace especially in the second half, but they couldn’t recover from Khama Billiat’s first half effort.

Billiat netted the solitary goal from the spot on the half hour mark after Jordan Zemura was fouled inside the box.

The hosts created several chances, including a 42nd minute effort by Prinz Tjiueza that hit the post.

Speaking after the match, Benjamin said: “Firstly I want to congratulate Zimbabwe for the three points. That’s football, well done to them.

“But I believe my team were the better side, they created more chances.

“We played good football in the second half. I counted about nine chances that we failed to convert.

“In the first half before Zimbabwe had a penalty, we had something like three clear chances from set pieces.

“In the end, I’m sitting here with my team with zero points and zero goals. That hurts, especially knowing that you were the better team.”

The result saw the Warriors registering their first victory in the qualifying campaign and moved to five points, while Namibia suffered their third successive loss in the group.

The return fixture will be played on Monday evening.