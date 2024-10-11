Maswanhise signs new contract at Motherwell

Tawanda Maswanhise has signed a new contract at his Scottish Premier League club Motherwell.

The striker, who is currently on national duty with the Warriors, has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2026, with the club holding an option of a further year.

Maswanhise joined Motherwell in August on an initial six-month, but will now remain at Fir Park until 2026.

“It’s great to say I’ll be a Motherwell player until 2026,” Maswanhise said.

“I have loved my time here so far. With it being a short-term deal I signed, I knew I had to try and impress the coaching staff and work as hard as possible.

“There was no doubt I wanted to stay here for longer and I’m pleased that’s going to happen.”

Motherwell coach Stuart Kettlewell added: “Tawanda has shown what he brings to this team.

“His pace, directness and quality on the ball causes problems for the opposition. He is a great lad who I believe really helps the team.

“He has his future secured now and can knuckle down.”