Michael Nees admits they made technical mistakes in Warriors win against Namibia

Warriors coach Michael Nees has admitted that his side played ugly despite getting a victory against Namibia in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game.

Khama Billiat netted the solitary goal from the spot in the 1-0 win on matchday 3 of the qualifiers.

Namibia dominated the pace and created the better chances through out the game.

Speaking after the match, Nees admitted that they made technical mistakes that affected the flow of their play.

The gaffer said: “It was a hard fight that we had anticipated because there were no spectators allowed.

“We knew that it was going to be a fight; not a beauty contest, and at half-time we said okay today we also had some technical mistakes, and let’s accept. We just have to win no matter how it looks.”

The result saw the Warriors registering their first victory in the campaign and moved to five points, while Namibia suffered their third successive loss in the group.

The return fixture will be played on Monday evening at the same venue in South Africa.