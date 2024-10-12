Sithethelelwe Sibanda names provisional Mighty Warriors squad for COSAFA tournament

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named her provisional squad for the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

The 29-member squad is dominated by. local players with only two foreign-based star Cynthia Shonga and Peacemore Kenende, who both plays in South Africa.

Kudakwashe Basopo makes her return to the national fold after being overlooked in the previous selections.

Zimbabwe are in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Their first match will be against Mozambique on 24 October at 3 pm CAT.

The second match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The group winner, along with other top finishers from Group A, B and C, will qualify for the semifinals.

Here is the provisional squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Cynthia Shonga (Richmond Ladies, SA), Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens FC), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Mirriam Ali (ZRP Harare Queens FC)

DEFENDERS

Agness Tumbare (Herentals Queens FC), Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens FC), Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens FC), Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens FC), Fiona Kabera (Conduit Soccer Academy), Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Lauryn Mupasi (FC Platinum Royals) Fortunate Ngocho (Black Mambas Queens FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Talent Chimbadzo (Sheasham Queens FC), Morelife Nyagumbo (Faith Drive Academy), Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Peacemore Kenende (Richmond Ladies, SA), Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens FC), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens FC), Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens FC), Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens FC), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Youth Soccer Academy), Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals FC).

FORWARDS

Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens FC), Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens FC), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Praynance Zvawanda (Herentals Queens FC), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Kudakwashe Basopo (Black Mambas Queens FC), Mitchel John (Harare City Queens FC).