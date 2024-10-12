Warriors coach Michael Nees gives update after captain Marvelous Nakamba missed training ahead of Namibia clash

Warriors coach Michael Nees has explained why Marvelous Nakamba missed training ahead of Monday’s clash against Namibia.

The national team skipper did not train with the team on Saturday.

Nees explained that the absence is due to the player’s recovery schedule after playing in a match.

Nakamba featured in the Warriors’ 1-0 win against Namibia on Thursday and was replaced by Richard Hachiro in the 79th minute.

The gaffer explained: “Nakamba recently recovered from a long-term injury, and we must be sensitive on what he is doing.

“We got a special recovery training program from his club, and we are communicating with them.

“So we decided to left him at the hotel and do something there. We have two other players that we wanted to rest but they said they want to come here and do some light works.”

Zimbabwe will host Namibia on 14 October at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.