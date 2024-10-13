Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets win 22-1 to set new record in Malawian football

Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets beat non-league side Kumanda All Stars 22-1 to set new record in the Malawian football.

Bullets faced the lower-tier team in the Round of 64 of the 2024 Castel Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Pasuwa’s charges scored eleven goals in the first half, with Zimbabwean forward Ronald Chitiyo opening the scoring as early as in the second minute.

Bullets, who conceded their only goal of the match before the break, netted eleven more goals in second period to record the biggest win in the tournament.

The big result surpassed the previous record held by rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, who beat Katete Rangers 10-1 at the same stage of the competition last season.