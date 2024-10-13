Michael Nees reveals areas Warriors need to improve ahead of second fixture against Namibia

Warriors coach Michael Nees has revealed the areas his team should improve ahead of their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J return fixture against Namibia on Monday.

Zimbabwe faced the Brave Warriors in the first leg on Thursday, but they delivered a subpar performance despite winning the game 1-0.

Namibia dominated the pace throughout the match and created the better chances.

The Warriors, on the other end, were forced to defend, especially in the second half and had goalkeeper Washington Arubi to thank after he made several crucial saves.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s fixture, Nees said: “We have to concentrate more on our passing. Some passes (in Thursday’s game) were a bit sloppy.

“We had some good passes, but their pressing is very good so our passing and building up must be very sharp and accurate.

“Also our ball control was not 100% clean, we need to concentrate on the first touch and get in a good position to pass or get away from an opponent.”

The game on Monday will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.