There’s progress in Warriors squad, says Marshall Munetsi

Warriors vice captain Marshall Munetsi believes there’s progress in the squad after the team registered their first win in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

Zimbabwe beat Namibia 1-0 on Thursday to move into second place with five points.

The national team had drawn their first two Group J games versus Kenya and Cameroon last month.

Speaking ahead of the return fixture against Namibia on Monday, Munetsi said: “I think getting a win was the most crucial thing, we have been doing very well.

“The progress is there, we knew in the first game we needed to win by all means necessary.

Reflecting on Thursday’s game, the midfielder added: “I think the game being played on Thursday and most of the international guys arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday affected us.

“The fatigue played a difficult part in our game, that’s why it was hard for us to up the intensity of the game.

“But we are all happy with the three points and obviously everyone is looking forward to the game on Monday with the home support and will be fresher than what we were on Thursday.”