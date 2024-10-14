Action as it happened: Afcon Qualifiers – Zimbabwe vs Namibia

Follow our live coverage of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J matchday 4 encounter between Zimbabwe vs Namibia.

Fulltime:

Zimbabwe 3-1 Namibia

-Fulltime.

90′ Four minutes added.

90′ Goal!!! Namibia pull one back through Godwin Eiseb.

89′ Goal!!! Prince Dube makes it three for Zim.

85′ Zimbabwe managing the play as they seemed to be content with the two goals.

81′ Zim Sub: Hachiro, Dube replaces Dzvukamanja, Musona.

78′ Zemura cuts in from the wing and shoots. Keeper spills the ball and Dzvukamanja tries to mop home the rebound . The danger is cleared.

74′ Yellow card to Hadebe (Zim).

65′ Namibia Sub: Shidolo, Kulula replace Shalulile, Amutenya.

64′ Zim Sub: Lunga, Maswanhise replace Mapfumo, Billiat.

61′ Goal!!! Walter Musona doubles Zimbabwe’s lead from the spot.

60′ Penalty to Zimbabwe

56′ Cornerkick to Zim Khama plays it low and Namibia clear the danger.

54′ Murwira sends in a through ball but Musona can’t reach for it, keeper collects.

50′ Goal!!! Walter Musona scoresa brilliant strike from outside the box.

47′ Yellow card to Amutenya (Namibia).

46′ Second half resumes.

-Halftime.

45′ Two minutes added.

42′ Warriors on the break, Munetsi makes a cut back and Musona takes a first time shot on the edge of the box. His effort goes wide.

41′ Cornerkick to Namibia, cleared.

35′ Zimbabwe now controlling the pace.

33′ Shalulile tries from outside the box but Arubi makes a clean save.

31′ Musona delivers a cross into the box, Mapfumo rises high and connects it but his header goes wide.

30′ Still goalless.

27′ Zemura delivers a beautiful cross but the keeper comes out and collects.

26′ Zim Sub: Hadebe replaces injured Galloway.

24′ Galloway is done again holding his ankle. He limps off as he can’t continue.

23′ Cornerkick to Namibia, cleared.

22′ Galloway twists his ankle amd the play is temporarily stopped.

20′ Zim with a great build-up, Billiat sets up Munetsi whose first touch is too heavy and keeper collects.

19′ Billiat strikes from a range as he tries to catch the keeper of his line. His shot is saved.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

14′ Cornerkick to Zim, Billiat delivers it and Musona’s header goes off target.

8′ Mapfumo strikes from a short range but hos effort is paried away by the keeper.

5′ Namibia dominating the early pace as they look for an opener.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Zim XI: Arubi, Murwira, Takwara, Galloway, Zemura, Rinomhota, Munetsi, Billiat, Musona, Mapfumo, Dzvukamanja.

Namibia XI: Maova, Hambira, Kamberipa, Hanamub, Petrus, Hotto, Baggio, Amutenya, Tjiueza, Shalulile, Muzeu.