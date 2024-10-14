Afcon Qualifiers: Zimbabwe vs Namibia – Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

The Zimbabwe national team will host Namibia in the return fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J this evening.

The match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The first leg happened at the same venue on Thursday, and the Warriors won the match 1-0 to move into second place with five points.

TV Info

ZBC TV is expected to to broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Live stream is available on SABC Sports only in South Africa and other selected regions.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.

Zim team news

Captain Marvelous Nakamba missed training on Saturday and Sunday due to a special recovery schedule after playing in Thursday’s match. He is expected to be available for selection, according to an update issued by coach Michael Nees.

Khama Billiat faces a late fitness test ahead of the game after over-stretching a hamstring muscle.

Namibia team news

Namibia has no confirmed injuries and suspension worries ahead of the match.

What the coaches said:

Michael Nees of Zimbabwe: “We have to be very alert because they are very fast, dynamic, and if we can manage them I’m sure we can also create some opportunities to score. I’m confident about that because we have a lot of good players also and I believe in their abilities.”

Collins Benjamin of Namibia: “We never spoke about the chances of AFCON but with us, with the transition that we are undergoing now, it’s for us to have good games, to have positive results so that we can grow these young boys that we are trying to integrate into the team.”

Form Guide

Namibia are yet to pick a point in Group J after losing their first three games.

In the last five games across all competitions, Namibia have won once and lost four times, while Zimbabwe have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Head to Head

Namibia have won three times and lost twice in their last five matches against Zimbabwe.

Thursday’s result was Zimbabwe’s first victory in the tie since 2017.

FIFA Rankings

Namibia – 105

Zimbabwe – 124