Live: Afcon Qualifiers – Zimbabwe vs Namibia

Follow our live coverage of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J matchday 4 encounter between Zimbabwe vs Namibia.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Namibia

14′ Cornerkick to Zim, Billiat delivers it and Musona’s header goes off target.

8′ Mapfumo strikes from a short range but hos effort is paried away by the keeper.

5′ Namibia dominating the early pace as they look for an opener.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Zim XI: Arubi, Murwira, Takwara, Galloway, Zemura, Rinomhota, Munetsi, Billiat, Musona, Mapfumo, Dzvukamanja.

Namibia XI: Maova, Hambira, Kamberipa, Hanamub, Petrus, Hotto, Baggio, Amutenya, Tjiueza, Shalulile, Muzeu.