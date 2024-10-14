Nees bullish ahead of Namibia clash

Warriors coach Michael Nees is confident his charges will get a positive result against Namibia in tomorrow’s AFCON qualifier.

The two sides clash at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg for the second time within a week, after last Thursday’s encounter which saw Zimbabwe edging the Brave Warriors 1-0 thanks to Khama Billiat’s first half penalty.

Nees, who has not tasted defeat since his appointment as Warriors coach, expects his charges to perform better than they did on Thursday.

“We won the first match so Namibia will go all out to keep their hopes alive for qualification. We expect a team which will go absolutely to the limit. We played them so we know how they play and we know what is required. We will have to show more skill and we are confident that we will get a positive result,” Nees said at his pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, there are lingering doubts over the availability of captain Marvelous Nakamba for today’s match.

The Luton Town star did not train on Saturday and also sat out at yesterday’s training session, which was the last.