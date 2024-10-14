Nigeria decide not to fulfill Afcon Qualifier against Libya

The Nigeria national team has decided not to play their Afcon Qualifiers encounter against Libya on Tuesday after they were left stranded at the airport.

The Super Eagles were not picked at the airport by Libyan FA officials following their arrival.

The West Africans’ plane is said to have been diverted from Benghazi, where they were supposed to camp, and landed at Al Abraq from where they were set to travel to travel by road.

After stranded for hours, the Nigerian FA attempted to make alternative transport arrangement but couldn’t complete that on time, and the team slept at the airport.

“More than 12 hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending,” Troost-Ekong wrote on social media.

“Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour.

“Even the Tunisian pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last-minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before,” he added.

“Upon arrival, he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under government instruction.

“He could sleep there but no Nigeria crew members were allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up.

“At this point, we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain together with the team, we have decided that we will not play this game,” the Netherlands-born defender continued.

“Caf should look at the report and what is happening here. Even if they decide to allow this kind of behaviour, let them have the points. We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it’s not safe.

“We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us if we continued.”

Meanwhile, Libya complained last week of being ill treated by Nigeria officials through poor transport arrangements after arriving in the country last week.