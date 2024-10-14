Walter Musona hits brace as Warriors complete a double over Namibia

Walter Musona netted a brace as Warriors beat Namibia 3-1 in the matchday four encounter of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

The tie was played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Namibia started the game pressing high as they searched for an early goal, but they never created any threatening chance in the opening minutes.

Instead, it was the hosts, who had the first goal attempt through Douglas Mapfumo’s sixth minute effort, which was punched away.

This marked the Warriors’ gradual emergence from their shells, as Musona and Khama Billiat followed up with their attempts in the next moments.

The momentum was then affected by Brendan Galloway’s injury and coach Nees was forced to make a change before the half hour.

The Plymouth Argyle defender was replaced by Teenage Hadebe.

Namibia, on the other end, finally got their first effort on target in the game through Peter Shalulile onn minute 33 but Washington Arubi made an easy catch.

The first half ended with no goals scored.

Zimbabwe started the second half on high, and managed to control the early pace. They opened the scoring through Musona’s brilliant effort just first minutes after the restart.

The Simba Bhora man completed his brace on the hour, this time from the spot after Jordan Zemura won a penalty.

Substitute Prince Dube added another one in the 89th minute to make it 3-0 for Zimbabwe.

Namibia pulled one back courtesy of Godwin Eiseb’s goal in the added time but the efffort only proved to be a mare consolation as it ended 3-1.

The victory placed Zimbabwe on eight points as they remained in the second place on the Group J standings.

The result also saw Michael Nees’ charges completing a double over their COSAFA rivals, after beating them on Thursday on matchday 3 of the qualifiers.

As for Namibia, it was the end of the road as their elimination from the tournament was confirmed.