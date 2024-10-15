Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni’s reacts to Warriors’ back-to-back wins over Namibia

Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni has expressed his delight after the Warriors beat Namibia in back-to-back 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games.

The Zimbabwe national team won 1-0 in the matchday 3 encounter on Thursday before registering 3-1 victory on Monday to complete a double over their COSAFA rivals.

The two wins put the second-placed Warriors on 8 points and in good position to qualify for the Afcon finals.

Tawanda Maswanhise, who was part of the squad in the two games posted on Instagram celebrating the win and Nyoni responded by posting a love emoji.

Maswanhise’s post also got responses from fellow Warriors teammates Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Marshall Munetsi, Marley Tavaziva and Shane Maroodza.

Nyoni was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to play for the Zimbabwe national teams.

The 17-year-old is currently playing for the England U21.