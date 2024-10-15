Michael Nees speaks on adding Ranga Chivaviro and other foreign-born players to Warriors squad

Warriors coach Michael Nees has spoken about calling Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro and other foreign-born players to the national team.

Chivaviro was born in South Africa and qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father.

The Chiefs striker expressed interest in representing the Warriors should he gets a call-up.

Speaking to the media after the Warriors’ 3-1 win against Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Monday, Nees suggested Chivaviro won’t get an automatic place in the national team.

The gaffer said: “We have a long list of players, and we are interested in every good player.

“But we also have good players here. We’re monitoring everybody and when the time is right, we will decide whether to approach him or not. It’s not just that someone is playing at Kaizer Chiefs.

“We observe every player but we should also praise those we already have. We have a very long list, and it’s not a matter of bringing in anyone but we should add value.”