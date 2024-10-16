Another Zim youngster named among top prospects in England

Chelsea youngster Shumaira Mheuka has been named in the Next Generation 2024: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs.

The list is compiled by UK newspaper – The Guardian – and it consists of best young players at each club born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008, an age band known as first-year scholars.

Mheuka was born to Zimbabwean parents, making him eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe.

He is the son of Malcolm Mheuka, who played in the local top-flight for Zimbabwe Saints and Circle Cement.

The 16-year-old striker has already been given a chance to play for Chelsea at under-21 level.

Describing his abilities, the forward told The Guardian: “My biggest strength is finishing – I love scoring goals.

“I also like the buildup and creating different opportunities, whether that’s for me or my teammates. I love driving on the ball and pushing up the pitch, using my strength and agility.”

Last year, Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni made the list, while in 2022 Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome was named among the top prospects.

The other player with Zimbabwean roots that has been named in list before is Michael Ndiweni in 2020.