List of teams qualified for 2025 Afcon so far

Eight team have so far qualified for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco following the conclusion of the matchday 4 qualifying games.

Morocco are the hosts for the tournament and they secured an automatic qualification.

Group L was sealed on Tuesday after Burkina Faso and Senegal secured the two spots in the pool.

Cameroon became the first team to qualify from Group J, which also have Zimbabwe who are currently placed second.

Group E so far have Algeria, while DRC, Egypt and Angola booked their places in Group G, C and F, respectively.

The qualifying campaign will wrap up next month during the November international break, where the remaining sixteen teams will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Lesotho (Group B), Liberia (Group E), Eswatini (Group I), Namibia (Group J), South Sudan (Group K), Burundi and Malawi (both from Group L) have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Qualified teams so far

Morocco (Hosts)

Senegal

Burkina Faso

Egypt

Cameroonafc

Algeria

DRC

Angola