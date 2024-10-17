Khama Billiat finally reveals the reason behind his Kaizer Chiefs exit

Khama Billiat has finally revealed the reason behind his exit at Kaizer Chiefs last year.

Billiat didn’t renew his contract with Soweto giants when it expired in June 2023.

Chiefs were keen to give him another deal but he refused to accept the offer.

Billiat then spent the following seven months without a club before coming back home to join Castle Lager Premiership side Yadah.

Speaking on MhlengiSports YouTube Channel, the Warriors international revealed the reason he left Kaizer Chiefs.

He said: “Look negotiations always go either way, I felt like it was time for me to move back home. They wanted me to stay, but I don’t think I was mentally strong enough to take another season again.

“With all the injuries I was getting, all the pressure I was getting. It was frustrating. It was frustrating I think because I wanted to play so much and I wanted to contribute so much, but yeah, I would have loved to stay but negotiations did not go well.

“I didn’t mind the salary cut, I appreciate it. I would have stayed, but I just felt like the pressure was too much for me to take, a lot was going on. I was not sure if I would be injury-free had I stayed for another season and also with the social media pressure it was not easy.

“I am the only one person, so I couldn’t take so much and it got to a point where most of the time I was not myself even when I was at home because there was so much to deal with. So yeah, I apologize about what happened during that time of negotiations and salary cut issues, It was just a lot for me.”

Since moving to Yadah this season, Billiat has managed to rediscover his form, and is the joint-top-scorer with twelve goals plus a number of assists.