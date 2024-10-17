Sithethelelwe Sibanda appoints Mighty Warriors captains for COSAFA Women’s Championship

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has appointed three captains to lead the team at the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

Chapungu Queens defender Nobukhosi Ncube will be the captain, while Black Rhinos Queens midfielder Christabel Katona will be the first vice-captain.

Morelife Nyagumbo of Faith Drive Academy is the second vice-captain.

Zimbabwe are in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Their first match will be against Mozambique on 24 October at 3 pm CAT.

The second match is on 27 October versus Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The group winner, along with other top finishers from Group A, B and C, will qualify for the semifinals.