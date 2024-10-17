Wayne Rooney issues injury update on Brendan Galloway

Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney has issued an injury update on Brendan Galloway after the defender suffered a knock on national duty.

Galloway twisted his ankle during the first half of the Warriors’ 3-1 win over Namibia on Monday and was replaced by Teenage Hadebe in the 26th minute.

The Zimbabwe international was expected to undergo a scan on Thursday and according to Rooney, he is expected to miss the away Championship match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

The gaffer said: “We are waiting on a scan, but I think it’s very unlikely he will be available for Saturday. It was on his ankle. Until we get the scan we don’t know the details on it.

“He’s going for a scan today (Thursday) and hopefully it’s not too serious. I know he hasn’t been playing much of late but he is an important player for us.”