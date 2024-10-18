Mighty Warriors technical team appointments confirmed

Following the appointment of Sithethelelwe Sibanda as the head coach of the Mighty Warriors, the Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has unveiled the rest of the technical team.

The women’s national team is set to take part in the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship that’s scheduled for Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

Sibanda will be assisted by Maningi Queens coach Primrose Serima, while the former Mighty Warriors keeper Onai Chingawo is the new goalkeeper’s coach.

Debra Green of Kwekwe United has been appointed the new team manager, with Margaret Maulana coming in as the team doctor to complete an all-female technical team.

Zimbabwe are in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Their first match will be against Mozambique on 24 October at 3 pm CAT.

The second match is on 27 October versus Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The group winner, along with other top finishers from Group A, B and C, will qualify for the semifinals.