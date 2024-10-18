Should MWOS pull out of the Northern Region Soccer League?

The general consensus among objective football stakeholders is that ambitious Northern Region Soccer League log leaders MWOS, are victims of a collective and calculated conspiracy.

The simple question is; if Lloyd Mutasa’s charges fail to win the 2024 Northern Region Soccer League, is it because they would not have been good enough or external forces ultimately simply decided the destination of the title?

What was at some point a gripping race for the sole ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, is now a circus which has brought football in the region, and Zimbabwe at large, into disrepute.

Paying for Netflix is now a waste of money if you are in need of drama nowadays, as you are guaranteed of it for free, week in week out, in the Northern Region Soccer League.

Relegation-threatened Norton Community shocked football fans when they released a statement saying they had suspended players and coaches in the aftermath of their 7-0 demolition by title-chasing Scottland at Rufaro.

“We notify the public about the suspension of 5 team members with Immediate Effect, as of 16 October 2024, they no longer partake on any club activities until further notice,” read the statement.

“The suspensions resulted from an investigation following a review of the matchday 33 Scottland FC vs Norton Community at Rufaro Stadium, over allegations of match fixing which violates our club Policies/Rules.

“The club takes these allegations seriously and we are committed in maintaining the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship.”

While the debate of whether or not Norton Community ironically sold out the Norton community by benefiting at the expense of another Norton-based team can go on until the cows come home, what cannot be disputed is that MWOS are the biggest losers in this fiasco.

Only three points separate MWOS and second-placed Scottland with five games to go, in a title race which is likely to go down to the wire.

MWOS feel, with somewhat justifiable cause, that playing field is not level.

They (MWOS) argue that every team they play against is given money to camp and promised winning bonuses by one of their title rivals.

“We strongly believe that we are victims of some kind of conspiracy for us not to win the league,” an official from MWOS who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

“Analyze our game against Cranborne Bullets for instance. The match still goalless at half time news filtered in that people with incentive money for Cranborne had arrived and Bullets raised their gear, though Wisdom Mutasa came off the bench to head home the winner.

“Harare City players were promised US$200 each if they beat us in the top of the table clash at Morris Depot and it failed. Additionally, the Harare City leadership tried in vain, to have that match played in Shamva, on what was also believed to a suggestion influenced by our tittle rivals.

Chinhoyi Stars, whose financial problems are well-documented, have never camped ahead of matches. Conviently though, they were paid to be in camp for two nights, to brighten their chances of beating us.

“They even provoked home supporters so that there can be violence, so that the the game ends prematurely in a draw, for them to paid the promised US$100 each.

“Banket United were in camp the night before their match against MWOS, something they don’t do when they face any other team throughout the season. They were promised US$400 each for a win and US$200 each for a draw. The game ended 1-1 and they were paid US$ 200 each.

Added the official: “Trojan Stars are no expection. They started camp on a Wednesday and US$5000 was offered to them to beat MWOS and they managed a draw.

“Golden Eagles will be in camp from Wednesday and their noses, some of whom want leadership positions at national level, have been promised an undisclosed amount as incentives, for their team to beat MWOS.

There is therefore a need for a series of questions.

Are MWOS paying the price for trying to be professional and ethical?

Why is every team against MWOS?

Amid all the chaos, is the level ground level and who will come to MWOS’ defense ?

Will the best team win the league or the team that has more ways to win the league will clinch it?

Is the money spent supporting other teams worth it to be spent that way, why not build a strong competitive team using the same resources?

Should MWOS pull out of the Northern Region Soccer League?