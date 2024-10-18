Warriors international Daniel Msendami linked with SA giants just months after joining Marumo Gallants

Warriors international Daniel Msendami has been linked with South African giants Orlando Pirates just two months after joining Marumo Gallants.

Msendami moved to the South African top-flight side ahead of the new season after leaving Botswana Premier League side Jwaneng Galaxy.

According to Soccer Laduma, Pirates’ scouts have been monitoring the Zimbabwean striker for some time, and they believe he could add value to the team.

An unnamed source told the publication: “What we are not sure of is whether it’s for January or for the end of the season but what I can tell you is that the technical team as well as the scouts are believed to be happy with the player.

“The good thing is he is still young and can join the club at any time if they still need him. But for now it has just been inquiries about the player.”