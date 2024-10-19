Final Mighty Warriors squad for COSAFA Women’s Championship announced

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named the final squad for the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

Sibanda dropped five players from the. provisional selection to come up with. a twenty-three member squad for the competition.

Zimbabwe are in Group D with two other teams, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Their first match will be against Mozambique on 24 October at 3 pm CAT.

The second match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The group winner, along with other top finishers from Group A, B and C, will qualify for the semifinals.

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Shonga (Richmond Ladies, SA), Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens FC), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens FC).

Defenders

Agness Tumbare (Herentals Queens FC), Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens FC), Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens FC), Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens FC), Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens FC).

Midfielders

Morelife Nyagumbo (Faith Drive Academy), Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Peacemore Kenende (Richmond Ladies, SA), Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens FC), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens FC), Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens FC), Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens FC), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Youth Soccer Academy), Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals FC).

Forwards

Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens FC), Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens FC), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Mitchel John (Harare City Queens FC).