Simba Bhora lose to Herentals as FC Platinum reduces gap in title race

Simba Bhora’s unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premiership came to an end on Saturday after losing to Herentals on matchday 30.

The Shamva-based side lost 1-0 to stumble in the title race.

Zibusiso Ruguchu netted the solitary goal in the second half’s stoppage time.

The result saw Simba’s lead at the top reduced to six points after FC Platinum picked a win at Mandava Stadium.

The Platinum Boys cruised to a 3-0 victory over Yadah, with all three goals scored before the half hour mark.

Oscar Bhebhe netted the opening goal in the tenth minute, before Wilfred Muvirimi doubled the advantage in the 20th minute.

Devine Mhindirira made it three for the former champions and marked their return to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum lost 2-1 to Chegutu Pirates, while Telone edged Chicken Inn 1-0.

ZPC Kariba played a goalless draw against Hwange, and Greenfuel beat Bikita Minerals 2-1.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 Results:

Herentals 1-0 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 3-0 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 1-2 Chegutu Pirates

Chicken Inn 0-1 TelOne

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Hwange

Bikita Minerals 1-2 Greenfuel