Zimbabwe international Joey Phuthi returns to first team training after injury recovery

Zimbabwe international Joey Phuthi has returned to the first team training at English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Puthi was spotted training with the senior team this week.

The youngster underwent surgery earlier in the season and returned to action two weeks ago, featuring for the Owls’ U21s.

The 19-year-old is now expected to feature for the senior team in a bounce game against Bolton Wanderers next week.

Sheffield official Andy Holdsworth said, as cited by The Star: “We’ve got a bounce game next week at Bolton to try and get some minutes for some of them (injury returnees).

“Rio (Shipston) will play, Joey (Phuthi) will play as he comes back to full fitness, Favour (Onukwuli) will play too, but that’s it for now in terms of the injuries.”