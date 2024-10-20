Dynamos return to winning ways as Highlanders, CAPS United drop points

CAPS United and Bulawayo Chiefs played a four-goal thriller in their Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 meeting at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw with all the goals scored in the first half.

The opening goal came from Lucky Ndlela, who put Chiefs ahead in the 8th minute.

The Green Machine secured the equaliser on the quarter hour mark through Kingstone Mureremba before surging ahead on minute 39 courtesy of Phineas Bamusi’s effort.

Chiefs restored parity just moments before the break through Tadiwa Muchenje.

There were no goals in the second half and the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

At Sakubva Stadium, Highlanders lost 1-0 to Manica Diamonds.

Kelvin Gwao scored the solitary goal in the match.

Dynamos returned to winning ways after beating Arenel Movers 2-1 in Bulawayo.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from Emmanuel Ziocha (5′) and Valentine Kadonzvo (44′).

Arenel secured their consolation through Gabriel Dlodlo in the 70th minute.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 Results:

Arenel Movers 1-2 Dynamos

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Highlanders

CAPS United 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs