Isaac Mabaya spotted training with Liverpool senior team

Zimbabwean right-back Isaac Mabaya was spotted training with the Liverpool first-team for the first time since head coach Arne Slot’s appointment ahead of this season.

The 20-year-old trained with the senior side along with fellow countryman and Reds Academy star Trey Nyoni.

Harvey Davies, James Norris and Oakley Cannonier were the other academy players that took part in the training this week.

Mabaya is returning to the first team training after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in April, this year.

He picked the setback on his first game after returning from a long-term ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Nyoni has trained with the senior team under new coach Slot and made a couple of appearances for the side in the pre-season.