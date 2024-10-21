Godknows Murwira stripped of CAPS United captaincy

Godknows Murwira is no longer the captain of CAPS United after coach Lloyd Chitembwe decided to take the armband from him.

Murwira has been replaced by William Manondo as the captain of the Harare giants.

This was confirmed by Chitembwe after their 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The gaffer said: “We are happy with what he (Murwira) did during his term in office and now the responsibility lies with William (Manondo).

“I’m happy with what Goddy (Murwira) did during his time and we are happy with the way he executed his duties.

“It’s something that we discussed between him and myself.

“He is one player I really want to protect and one the reasons to protect him is making sure we take some responsibilities so that he focuses mainly on playing because he is a player we need so much, so desperately.”

Manondo didn’t feature on Sunday and defender Eric Manokore was the team’s captain on the day.